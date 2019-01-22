Cole, Nevader, - 80, of Woodbine, NJ departed this earthly life and joined her Lord on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Nevader was born on June 20, 1938 in Jackson, Tennessee to the late Levi Graves and Gertrude Sykes. She was educated and received her high school diploma from West High School in Madison County, Tennessee. She later became employed at the Woodbine Developmental Center and worked as Direct Care. She retired on August 1, 2000 after 27 years of dutiful service. Nevader was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church (SOAR) of Woodbine, where she was a member of the Senior Choir, Trustee Board, and the Outreach Ministry. She was also a former member of the Board of Education at the Woodbine Elementary School. Nevader is survived by her children, Deborah Graves and Brenda Brown, Woodbine, NJ; Linda (Dale) Toney, Woodbine, NJ; Yolanda (Timothy) Broughton, Sicklerville, NJ and Mary (Jason) Dozier, Woodbine, NJ; one brother John (Delories) Graves, Tyler, TX; one sister-in-law, Irene Graves, Woodbine, NJ; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Nevader was preceded in death by her husband, Earvin Cole; her granddaughter, Essence Toney; and her son-in-law, Barry Brown. Arrangements are in the care of Edwards & Son Funeral Home, Bridgeton, NJ. Funeral services will be held at SOAR Church of Woodbine, 1324 DeHirsch Avenue, Woodbine, NJ 08270 on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Viewing will be 9am-11am, service will begin at 11am, Pastor Thomas Dawson, Jr will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Martintown Road, Woodbine, NJ.
