Cole, Roy William, - 52, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Neptune, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at his home. Roy was born on July 19, 1966 in Neptune, NJ to the late Roy W. Cole, Jr. and Ruth Johansson. A graduate of Neptune High School, Class of 1984, he also attended DeVry Technical School. On June 8, 1996 Roy married the love of his life, Karen F. Cole (nee Meehan), in Mercer County, NJ. He then went on to work for Verizon for 29 years until his retirement, and was most recently employed by Symbiont. He was a member of IBEW 827 and served as shop steward. Roy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially loved coaching his son's baseball team. Roy also served as a Deacon and board member at Mainland Assembly of God Church in Linwood. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Brian Bethke. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Karen; his beloved children, Michael E., Alyssa R., and Matthew R. Cole; his sister, Nancy Tosca (Bill); his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Meehan; his sisters-in-law, Katherine Sweetapple (Eddie), and Karla Bethke; his brother-in-law, Michael Meehan (Gelma); many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and his dog, Max. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, and again on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 10:00am until 11:00am at Mainland Assembly of God, 2115 New Road, Linwood. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am at the church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mainland Assembly of God Church. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences my be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
