Cole, Stephen "Zeppy", - a lifelong resident of Atlantic City passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 79. Zeppy was a founding member of the legendary Cole Brothers, alongside his brother Charles. They entertained locally at the Gables, the Sandbar, the Playboy Club Casino, Bally's Casino, Tropicana Resorts, LB1, The Rum Point, and The Crab Trap, and Formica's Bakery. The Cole Brothers also played several engagements in Las Vegas. Zeppy started performing at an early age, which led him to his career as a singer, songwriter, musician, and entertainer. His artful abilities to both compose music and sing subsequently earned him the respect of fellow musicians and countless fans alike for over 50 years, up until his death. Zeppy was a graduate of ACHS, class of 1959, and a graduate of Glassboro College. He was a teacher at Northfield Elementary School and a self-taught artist. An avid athlete, he played Football and Baseball in Elementary School, High School, and College. In 7th grade, Steve and friends started their own football league and ended up winning what they referred to as the "Island Title." His friends hold these memories close to them to this day. Steve loved the beach, walking on the boardwalk, and seeing old friends from the Ritz. He enjoyed his trips to Florida to visit his sister Dottie, and cousin Debbie. Over the past year, he had the opportunity to see his musician friends play at the Library, Touch of Italy, and El Tipico, Resorts, and Golden Nugget and enjoyed dining at the Atlantic City Grille, Tropicana, Cafe 2825 and Gilchrist on weekends. Thank you to Kit Worton, for recording two songs that Steve wrote this year. Zeppy's warm-hearted, amicable disposition and charismatic persona earned him a large circle of friends throughout his years, and they are deeply saddened by his passing. Zeppy will best be remembered for always having his guitar with him, the love and close relationship with his friends, his love and admiration for his mother, his generosity, his charismatic personality and devotion to music, and notably his reverence for Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, and the Everly Brothers. A few of his friends will miss Zeppy's daily phone calls and the famous line: "I just wanted to see what's going on. I'll be in touch tomorrow". And you surely could count on that. Steve passed away peacefully with Mary Ann Barbato, his ex-wife who reconnected with him after 56 years, by his side in Atlantic City. Growing up Zeppy lived two blocks from the ocean and on Mississippi Avenue where he was raised by his mom, along with his two brothers Charles and William. His own recording of Frank Sinatra was playing during his final hour. A special thanks to his friend Charles "Buddy" Paxson who helped Zeppy navigate through his last three years of life. A special thanks also to Sandi Fontana and Johnny D'Angelo. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kasper, Kelly Linder RN, the Heart Team at Deborah Hospital, the staff at The Ocean at 101 Boardwalk, the Spring Oak Assisted Living program, Angelic Hospice, and especially to Ivan Markov RN the hospice nurse who assisted him with his journey home. God had lyrics for a song and needed Zeppy for the melody. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
