Coleman, Apostle Ronald, - of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with his heavenly father on June 25, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1953 to Melba Gibbs in Philadelphia, Pa. At a very early age his aunt took him to Memphis, TN, where he was educated and raised. His aunt introduced him to Christ and raised him in the church. Ronald Coleman surrendered his heart to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ under the leadership of Bishop Berry, Refuge of Church of God in Christ. He was baptized and filled with the precious Holy Ghost, beginning his ministry in Sister Jean's Homeless Kitchen. There he preached the word of God to the homeless; winning souls daily and brought restoration back to the lost for twenty one years. Called by God and sent with an apostle mandate, he was affirmed as an apostle and was released out to open up his own ministry, Divine House of Deliverance, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Left to remember and carry on his legacy his wife of fifteen years, Anita Coleman, children Tynisha Mack ( Anthony Mack), David Givings, Tarik Rose and Romaine Jones, siblings Jeanette Askew ( Anthony Askew), Claudette McNeal, Rochelle Gibbs, Brian Gibbs and James Coleman, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, spiritual children, grandchildren, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his sons Marico Pride and Troy Everhart. Viewing services will be held on Saturday, July 06, 2019 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM; services at 11:00AM, at Divine House of Deliverance 936 Baltic Ave ( Virginia & Baltic Aves-St. Andrews Church), Atlantic City, NJ Burial: Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
