Coleman, Walter, - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and formerly from Philadelphia passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Walt was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to New Jersey. He joined the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department before joining the Pleasantville Police Dept. Walt served as a K-9 officer, before becoming a detective where he spent most of his career. He rose through the ranks and becoming a Captain of Police and the Commander of the Criminal Investigation unit up until his retirement in March 2005. He went on to enjoy his retirement with his many friends at the Atlantic City Moose Lodge. He is survived by his daughter Janine Coleman (Delaware), his grandson Allen, his granddaughter Ariana, great granddaughter Jazzlynn, brother John Coleman, his Aunt Mary, his devoted Nephew Darryl Pearson. His friends Louie and Dorothy Ruiz and a host of nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Margie and Gloria. Walt was a great friend to many people and will be sadly missed. A service will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Friends may gather from 10 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home Thursday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers kindly make contributions in Walt's name to the Pleasantville Police Department Foundation. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
