Collins, Charles "Scotty", - 87, of Villas, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, at his home. Fondly known as "Scotty", his family consisted of his close friends Sarah Stolz, the Rader family Richard, Teresa, Richard Jr and Angela, and his many St. Raymond's parishioners. Friends may call Saturday, January 26, 2019, from 9 am - 10:15 am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, followed by an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial at Parish of St John Neumann, St John of God Church, 680 Townbank Road, N Cape May. Interment will immediately follow mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritans, c/o St. John Neumann Parish. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
