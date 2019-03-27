Collins, Devon, - 29, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 21, 2019, while working as a cell tower climber in Georgia. Devon was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and lived in Burlington County for several years until he moved to Little Egg Harbor approximately 18 years ago. He attended Pinelands Regional H.S., and graduated from Oakcrest H.S. in Mays Landing, NJ. Devon not only loved climbing cell towers, but he loved and cherished the tower family he gained and grew into nationwide over the years. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #493. Devon enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, and cooking. He loved music, playing his guitar and singing, but his heart belonged to his beautiful daughters. Devon's smiles and laughter will be missed by his loving parents Deirdre and Carl Heinert, and Damian and Rosa Minerva Cast, his beloved daughters, Lilyana and Adriana Collins, and sisters Corinne, Brittany, Jamie, Chyna, and Rachel. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Friday, March 29, at Calvary Baptist Church, 850 Railroad Drive, Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Services will be held at noon and all are invited to a repass at The American Legion, Post #493 - 420 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor at 2 PM.
