Collins, John A. "Jack", - 83, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away May 16, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Andrew and Mary Collins. Jack worked as a police officer in Philadelphia for 9 years before working for Verizon for 30 years. He loved nature and was an avid fisherman. You could always find him with a smile on his face and rod in hand. Jack was a active member Our Lady of The Angels Church and served many ministries throughout his life including RCIA, Eucharistic Minister, and Knights of Columbus. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Virginia "Ginny"; his children: Susan (Augustus) Cicala, John "Jake" Collins, Jr., and Carolyn (Bruce Cary) Collins; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Naimoli and Joyce Macknauskas; and his "Little Brother" Brian Sullivan. He was predeceased by his sister, Doris Sulvetta. Funeral services will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Our Lady of The Angels Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.