Collins, John F. (Jay) Esq., - 71, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ and formerly of Ventnor City. Jay was called to the Lord on May 2, 2019. He was an attorney practicing for many years. Jay was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Jay was educated locally and graduated from St. Augustine Prep. He went to Villanova on a four year scholarship and graduated Cum laude. He received several Masters Degrees and a Juris prudence Doctorate from Temple Law. Jay's infectious smile and kind heart will be missed. Jay was an advocate for the arts and directed many local plays and pursued any academic arena with intense fervor. Jay was predeceased by his parents; brother, Brian; and niece, Erin. Surviving is a brother, Steve (Diane); nieces, Cate, Beth, Stephanie, Sarah, Ashley; and many grand nieces and nephews, the joy of his life. Viewing for Jay will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 9:00 to 11:00 with a Franciscan Wake Service at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Portland and Atlantic Aves in Ventnor. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
