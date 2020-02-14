Collins, Walter David, - 89, of North Wildwood, NJ and formerly of 2nd & Reed St. passed away Feb. 12, 2020 at home. Born in Phila. Pa. he has been a Wildwood resident for the past 45 years. Mr. Collins was a veteran of the US Army and was a retired Longshoreman with Local 1291. Walter was the only son of the late Dad & Mame (Samborn) Collins. He was pre-deceased by his wife Loretta in 2009 and his sister Lillian Kuhn. Walter is survived by four sisters: Peggy Gilbert, Joan Wnek, Tillie Brown ( Chick) , Theresa Kelhower and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Tuesday Feb. 18th at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.