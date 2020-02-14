Collins, Walter David, - 89, of North Wildwood, NJ and formerly of 2nd & Reed St. passed away Feb. 12, 2020 at home. Born in Phila. Pa. he has been a Wildwood resident for the past 45 years. Mr. Collins was a veteran of the US Army and was a retired Longshoreman with Local 1291. Walter was the only son of the late Dad & Mame (Samborn) Collins. He was pre-deceased by his wife Loretta in 2009 and his sister Lillian Kuhn. Walter is survived by four sisters: Peggy Gilbert, Joan Wnek, Tillie Brown ( Chick) , Theresa Kelhower and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Tuesday Feb. 18th at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

