Colombo, Egidia, - 87, of Voorhees, NJ and formerly of Margate, NJ, peacefully joined the Lord on October 6, 2019. Egidia was born on June 8, 1932, in Milano, Italy. She emigrated with her family to America in 1951 and was a long-time resident of Atlantic City. She worked as a paralegal for several noteworthy law firms during her career. Egidia loved her family very much and her native home, Italy. She is survived by her niece Lorraine (Bill) Mitzel, grandnephew Ryan; sister Anna Colombo; nephew Dr. Steven (Theresa) Floum; grandnieces Ashley and Nicole; and grandnephew Matthew. Egidia was predeceased by her siblings Roberto Colombo and Christiana Barry-Floum. Relatives and friends will meet at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Rd, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 at 10:15 am Saturday where her Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. If desired, donations to the Animal Welfare Assn., Centennial Rd., Voorhees, NJ (www.awanj.org) may be made in lieu of flowers. To leave lasting condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.

