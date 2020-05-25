Colon, Eddie, Sr., - 63, of Atlantic City, was born in Jersey City, November 10th, 1956 to Candido Colon and Flora Rivera. Eddie made his Heavenly transition May 5, 2020 due to COPD complications. He passed away peacefully in the privacy of his own home. Eddie was educated in Ferris High School in Jersey City, NJ. After high school, he found his passion for painting homes & was well known for his mastery in NJ. He loved fishing, he shared that passion with his family but preferred to go alone using that time as his therapy. The last 14 years he was employed by Ducktown Tavern where he brought smiles & laughs to many faces. He was a handyman, a painter, a car enthusiast, an animal lover, a fisherman, but to his children he was a King. His legacy will live on through his sons & grandchildren. He is predeceased by his Father Candido Colon & Mother Flora Rivera. He is survived by Nancy Colon and their three sons, Eddie Colon Jr (Shannon) children Elijah & Eddie III. Pedro Colon (Amanda) children Pedro Jr, Silvan & Alana. Miko Colon (Gladys) & their cat Pluto. His sisters, Nilsa Latimer Smith & Gladys Carrasquillo & His brothers Freddy & Candido Colon. As well as his many cousins, nieces & nephews. Memorial Services will be held on May 30 in the Ducktown Tavern Parking Lot from 12 pm-2 pm.

