Colon, Eddie, Sr., - 63, of Atlantic City, was born in Jersey City, November 10th, 1956 to Candido Colon and Flora Rivera. Eddie made his Heavenly transition May 5, 2020 due to COPD complications. He passed away peacefully in the privacy of his own home. Eddie was educated in Ferris High School in Jersey City, NJ. After high school, he found his passion for painting homes & was well known for his mastery in NJ. He loved fishing, he shared that passion with his family but preferred to go alone using that time as his therapy. The last 14 years he was employed by Ducktown Tavern where he brought smiles & laughs to many faces. He was a handyman, a painter, a car enthusiast, an animal lover, a fisherman, but to his children he was a King. His legacy will live on through his sons & grandchildren. He is predeceased by his Father Candido Colon & Mother Flora Rivera. He is survived by Nancy Colon and their three sons, Eddie Colon Jr (Shannon) children Elijah & Eddie III. Pedro Colon (Amanda) children Pedro Jr, Silvan & Alana. Miko Colon (Gladys) & their cat Pluto. His sisters, Nilsa Latimer Smith & Gladys Carrasquillo & His brothers Freddy & Candido Colon. As well as his many cousins, nieces & nephews. Memorial Services will be held on May 30 in the Ducktown Tavern Parking Lot from 12 pm-2 pm.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Colon, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
New Jersey proposes $5 billion in cuts as revenues fall 'off a cliff'
-
How do Murphy, Sweeney view reopening Atlantic City casinos?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.