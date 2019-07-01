Colon, Julia, - 89, of Brown Mills, passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Mt. Holly. Born in Villalba, Puerto Rico, she worked for Haines & Haines, Inc. Blueberry and Cranberry Farm in Chatsworth and the Jersey Coat Factory in Egg Harbor City as a seamstress. Julia is predeceased by her sister Manuela Sanchez. She is survived by her husband Domiciano Colon and her children, Ruben Sanchez (Nora) FL, Miguel Sanchez, Passaic, Jose Colon (Sandy) Robbinsville, Judy Delgado (Gabriel) Browns Mills, Dominic Colon, Jr.(Yolva) Chatsworth, Ada Ortiz (Geraldo) Chatsworth, Nancy Pagan(Wilfredo)Browns Mills, James Colon of Cape May Ct. House, Elva Valentin (Edward) Egg Harbor City, Caesar Colon (Lourdes) Chatsworth, Ruben Colon Egg Harbor City, and Anthony Colon, Weekstown. One sister Lydia Perez of Puerto Rico. She is the loving grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 18. Family and friends are invited to attend her church viewing Tuesday 9:30-11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton. Donations may be made to Penn Medicine c/o Stroke Center 3535 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104. To share condolences please go to: www.marinellafuneralhome.com
