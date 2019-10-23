Colson, Asa L., III, - 89, of North Wildwood, a long-time resident of the Wildwoods, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Asa and his family formerly owned Colson's Home and Building Center in North Wildwood and Rio Grande, NJ. Asa, a Navy veteran, graduated from George School in Newtown, PA and Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. At both schools, Asa was a varsity wrestler, football and lacrosse player. Asa, a past commodore of the Greater Wildwood Yacht Club, was an avid sailor throughout his life competing nationally and internationally in Comet, Star, and offshore races. Asa was also an amateur pilot. Asa is predeceased by his parents, Asa, Sr. and Jeanne Colson; his sister, Jane Thomson; and his son, Asa L. Colson IV. He is survived by his wife, Vivian (nee Parsons) Colson and his daughter Faith (Steven) Colson Cooley. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Asa L. Colson V, Christopher (Alex) Colson, Jessica (Michael Vogt) Staples, Stephanie (Israel Cantalano) Colson, and Christopher Cooley; and his great grandchildren, Natalya Jade Colson, Asa L. Colson VI, and Vivian Marie Vogt. There will be a meeting for worship to celebrate Asa's life at Seaville Friends Meeting, 3088 N Rte 9, Seaville, NJ 08230 at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 with interment immediately following. Friends may call at the Meeting House from 9 to 10:45 AM on October 26th. The family suggests that donations be made in Asa's memory to Seaville Friends Meeting in Seaville, NJ or George School in Newtown, PA. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City police remove body from water
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Guest hurt on ride at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township
-
Woman charged in February crash that killed mother and son on English Creek Avenue
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.