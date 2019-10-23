Colson, Asa L., III, - 89, of North Wildwood, a long-time resident of the Wildwoods, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Asa and his family formerly owned Colson's Home and Building Center in North Wildwood and Rio Grande, NJ. Asa, a Navy veteran, graduated from George School in Newtown, PA and Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. At both schools, Asa was a varsity wrestler, football and lacrosse player. Asa, a past commodore of the Greater Wildwood Yacht Club, was an avid sailor throughout his life competing nationally and internationally in Comet, Star, and offshore races. Asa was also an amateur pilot. Asa is predeceased by his parents, Asa, Sr. and Jeanne Colson; his sister, Jane Thomson; and his son, Asa L. Colson IV. He is survived by his wife, Vivian (nee Parsons) Colson and his daughter Faith (Steven) Colson Cooley. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Asa L. Colson V, Christopher (Alex) Colson, Jessica (Michael Vogt) Staples, Stephanie (Israel Cantalano) Colson, and Christopher Cooley; and his great grandchildren, Natalya Jade Colson, Asa L. Colson VI, and Vivian Marie Vogt. There will be a meeting for worship to celebrate Asa's life at Seaville Friends Meeting, 3088 N Rte 9, Seaville, NJ 08230 at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 with interment immediately following. Friends may call at the Meeting House from 9 to 10:45 AM on October 26th. The family suggests that donations be made in Asa's memory to Seaville Friends Meeting in Seaville, NJ or George School in Newtown, PA. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

