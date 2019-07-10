Colts, Kenneth C., Sr., - 85, of Mays Landing, On June 29, 2019 Ken Colts passed away in his sleep, at home, with his family. He served the Country he loved in the United States Air Force. He retired as s Hamilton Township Police Dispatcher in 1995. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anita, and their three children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estelle Manor Park at the Pavilion on July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a motorcycle procession with line up at the Mays Landing VFW Post 220, Route 50 at 1-1:30pm. Casual dress only or your favorite Harley Davidson T-shirt. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

