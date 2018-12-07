Colwell, James Heath , - 85, of 310 Colwell Lane, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 7, 2018, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Reverend Danny Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Colwell Family Cemetery at 3905 Needmore Road in Turkey with Military Honors and Masonic rites. James, born in 1933 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Carl Herring Colwell and Edna King Colwell. He retired from the US Air Force with twenty-one years of service and later worked ten years with the Waste Treatment Center in Clinton. He was a Mason with the Strafford Lodge Number 29 in Dover, New Hampshire. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by; daughter, Sandra Colwell; grandchildren, Carrie Jones and Angel Williams; brothers, Edward Colwell and Earl Colwell. Survivors include; his wife of sixty years, Doris Filling Colwell; children, James Earl Colwell (Shirley) of Turkey, Carol Faith Colwell of Turkey; grandchildren, Holly Colwell of Turkey, James Earl Colwell, Jr. (Leanne) of Turkey, and Cathleen Herring (William) of Roseboro; great-grandchildren, James Blake Jones, Riley Delaine Moore, Lauren Claudia Bailey and Valerie Louise Bailey; and step-great grandchildren; Emily Jackson, Ian Jackson and Rachel Jackson. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, in care of Elizabeth Zappas, 4771 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, NC 28393 or Sampson County Friends for Animal, PO Box 1, Clinton, NC 28329. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.