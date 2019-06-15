Comas-Busch, Charlene E., - 63, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1955 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She is survived by her husband James Busch, three daughters Polly West, Michelle West and Kristen Beck; seven grandchildren Demitra West, Helen Wildren, Destiny Bartimus, Cheyenne Cumbridgz, Katelyn Beck, John Dustin and Nevaeh Facemire, five great grandchildren Dustin Leadger,Jr., Xavier Wildren, Willow Wildren, Addalynne West and Savannah West; two brothers Chuck Comas and Dr. Theodoros Koumondouros She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Helen Comas and her brother Michael Comas. Charlene was loved by so many friends and family. We all will miss you dearly. Private services were handled by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994
