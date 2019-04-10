Comerford, Frank T. Jr., - 54, of Pennsville, NJ, formerly of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. He was the proud owner of F. Comerford Construction & Son of Pennsville. He is survived by his mother Peg Comerford of FL, his brothers, Lou Long (Chris) of Cape May Court House, Neven Long (Cheryl) of Belize, his sons Frank III (Dana), and Alex (Jordon), granddaughter Gracie Jean all of Pennsville. He is also survived by his wife Pam, daughter Fashia Amelia, and stepsons Zachary and Daniel Allison of Lower Alloways Creek. He was preceded in death by his father Frank T. Comerford Sr. and brother Scott Long. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday April 12, 2019, from 9-11 at Ashcraft Funeral Home, 740 S. Broadway, Pennsville. A burial service will follow at Fernwood Cemetery, 794 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Equine Assisted Therapy of NJ at 32 Swedes Bridge Road, Mannington NJ 08079. www.ashcraftfuneralhomes.com Ashcraft Funeral Homes 47 State Street Penns Grove, NJ 08069 (856)-299-3366
