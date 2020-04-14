CONCANNON, Joan C., - 83, of Cape May City, NJ went to be with the Lord early in morning of Thursday, April 9, 2020. Joan was born on June 21, 1936 to John and Lillian Daly in Lansdale, PA. She grew up in Hatfield, PA and after high school, she joined the United States Air Force and was a member of its Marching band. After getting married she lived in many places, including Ireland for a brief stint. Joan finally settled down and lived in Cape May since 1980. She was a devout member of the Cape Island Baptist Church. She had several jobs but was most known for greeting people as they came and went from Wildwood Crest as a Toll Taker on the Bridge. She is predeceased by her brother, Jack Daly (1969). She will be missed by her sisters, Sarah Jane Daly and Jill Fermonte; her children, John and Mike Simons, Bonnie Morgan and Peter Daly; and her nine grandchildren, Erin, Sean, Laura, John, Courtney, Maya, Cooper, Myles and Griffin. Please visit www.spilkerfuneralhome.com for more information.
