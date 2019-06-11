Condella, Brian Daniel, - 54, of Atlantic City, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born Wilmington, Delaware on February 10, 1964 and raised in Ventnor, NJ. Brian attended Holy Spirit High School (82), and was a member of the football team. Later, he worked as a pit boss at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino while earning his banking license and developing properties. He then focused on his mortgage banking business for over 20 years. Brian is preceded in death by his father, Phillip S. Condella Sr. and brother, Phillip S. Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Bria Condella; mother, Phyllis Kane; brother, Bruce Condella (Emma); and sister, Gina Klatt. Brian had many buddies. He loved the water and boating and he loved to ski. He was kind and generous. He loved Philadelphia sports, especially the World Champion Eagles. Above all, he loved his "bug", Bria. To celebrate Brian's life the family has requested a charitable donation be made to either of the following: Boston Medical Center: CTE Ann McKee Research Fund, https://secure2.convio.net/bmc/site/Donation or The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance https://secure.dbsalliance.org/page/contribute/dbsa-donations. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 22nd at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
