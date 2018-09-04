Condit, Hilton A. Jr, - of Northfield passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 27, 2018. Hilton was born in Elizabeth NJ, however has lived in South Jersey most of his life. Hilton led a distinguished military career in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard spanning 35 years. He retired in July 1997 as a Lt. Col. Hilton was well known in the local communities as a great story teller, good listener, loyal friend, and a dedicated patriot. He will be missed by many, but especially by his children; Denise (John) Webb, Kevin (Jill) Condit, Jr, Michele Condit and his sister Glenda (Bernard) Plungis. He is also survived by many family including nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Hilton is predeceased by his parents, brother Kent, and Son Scott. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Hilton on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 2-4pm at Pitney Tavern at 200 S. Pitney Road in Absecon, NJ 08205.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.