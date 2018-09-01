Condit, Jill E (Monticello) , - of Somers Point, passed away suddenly on August 28, 2018. Jill was born in Newark NJ, however lived in South Jersey most of her life. Jill was the Office Manager for Dr. Robert and Nancy Sudol for many years and previously worked at Bally's Casino where she made life-long friendships. Jill always touched the hearts of those she came in contact with and brought smiles to those around her. She cherished her family, including her two children and one grandchild. Jill is predeceased by her father, Stephen Monticello, mother, Alice Monticello (McKenna), sister, Judy Mitschele, and brother, Stephen Monticello. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Condit Sr., her sons, Steven (Margaret) Condit and Kevin Condit Jr., her sisters, Linda (Rupe) Marina, Gail (David) Schulnick, and Phyllis Monticello and her brother in-law Hank Mitschele Sr. She is also survived by her pride and joy, her grandson, Tyler Condit and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jill's Life Celebration on Wednesday September 5, 2018 from 2-4pm at Middleton-Stroble and Zale Funeral Home located at 304 Shore Road in Somers Point, NJ 08244. Please share condolences at www.mszalefh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.