Conlow, Frederick G. Sr., "Mr. Fred", - 81, of Cape May Court House, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jim and Hilda Kintzly Conlow, he moved from Roxborough, PA to Stone Harbor at age seven and has been an area resident since then. He worked as a Customer Service Supervisor for Atlantic City Electric and then as a bus driver for Middle Township Public Schools. He served in the Army National Guard from 1954 to 1958. Fred attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Goshen and always read his Bible. A history buff, he liked looking at the World War II planes when they were at the Cape May Airport. He enjoyed following the Philadelphia sports teams. Most of all, Fred was a family oriented man who took care of his family. Fred is survived by his children, Frederick Conlow, Jr. (Deborah), John Conlow (Kristine), Brian Conlow (Marianne), and Kathleen Watts (Jon); his grandchildren, Lauren Conlow Vitelli (Earl), Joshua (Lenore), Allison, and Amanda Conlow, and Mia and Caelan Watts; and his great grandchildren, Sophia Grace and Violet Antoinette Vitelli, and Nora Josephine Conlow. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Josephine Monichetti Conlow. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 14 Easy Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
