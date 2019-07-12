Connell, Therese M., - 65, of Northfield, daughter of the late James and Therese Connell, journeyed to her final home on July 9, 2019. After a lengthy battle with breast cancer she succumbed to the disease surrounded by her family. Tese was a 1971 graduate of Holy Spirit High School and a 1975 graduate of Immaculata College. Tese was passionate about her profession. She was a Certified Public Accountant and a partner in the accounting firm of Capaldi, Reynolds, and Pelosi P.A. where she worked for more than 25 years. Clients will testify to the level of her expertise, professionalism, and service. To her co-workers she was a friend, a mentor, and someone who could always be relied upon for help when needed. To many in the firm, she was family. Tese was devoted to and enjoyed spending time with her family; she was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed traveling with a special fondness for the British Isles. She will be sadly missed by her eight siblings: Jay of Northfield, Kevin (Debi) of Cypress, CA, Larry of Ventnor, Jeanne Girard (Tim) of Northfield, Brendan (Mallory) of Linwood, Kim Dlugosz (Joe) of Sedona, AZ, Terrence (Tricia) of Devon, PA, and Kristen Gindhart (Joe) of Sterling, VA. She is also survived by her godmother, Mary Pat Follman, 17 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces and nephews: Kelly, Kara, Jeanne, Keri, Catherine, Patrice, Timmy, Megan, Elizabeth, Christopher, Emily, Joe, Amy, Shane, Kevin, Leah, Joelle, Reina, Mikey and Anson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15th at 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway in Mays Landing. Friends may call from 9 until 11am at the church. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the South Jersey Cancer Fund. "Good Job Aunt Tese!" Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

