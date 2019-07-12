Connell, Therese M., - 65, of Northfield, daughter of the late James and Therese Connell, journeyed to her final home on July 9, 2019. After a lengthy battle with breast cancer she succumbed to the disease surrounded by her family. Tese was a 1971 graduate of Holy Spirit High School and a 1975 graduate of Immaculata College. Tese was passionate about her profession. She was a Certified Public Accountant and a partner in the accounting firm of Capaldi, Reynolds, and Pelosi P.A. where she worked for more than 25 years. Clients will testify to the level of her expertise, professionalism, and service. To her co-workers she was a friend, a mentor, and someone who could always be relied upon for help when needed. To many in the firm, she was family. Tese was devoted to and enjoyed spending time with her family; she was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed traveling with a special fondness for the British Isles. She will be sadly missed by her eight siblings: Jay of Northfield, Kevin (Debi) of Cypress, CA, Larry of Ventnor, Jeanne Girard (Tim) of Northfield, Brendan (Mallory) of Linwood, Kim Dlugosz (Joe) of Sedona, AZ, Terrence (Tricia) of Devon, PA, and Kristen Gindhart (Joe) of Sterling, VA. She is also survived by her godmother, Mary Pat Follman, 17 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces and nephews: Kelly, Kara, Jeanne, Keri, Catherine, Patrice, Timmy, Megan, Elizabeth, Christopher, Emily, Joe, Amy, Shane, Kevin, Leah, Joelle, Reina, Mikey and Anson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15th at 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway in Mays Landing. Friends may call from 9 until 11am at the church. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the South Jersey Cancer Fund. "Good Job Aunt Tese!" Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Brigantine reopens Cove beach after bomb threat
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
AIR QUALITY SERVICES Air Duct & Dryer Vent Cleaning Air Purification Products. Residenti…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.