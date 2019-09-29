Connelly, James P, - 59, of Mays Landing, the love of our life, father and husband, earned his wings on September 25. He truly believed in angels and they took him lovingly on his journey while he was peacefully sleeping. His world revolved around his family (and his buddy Blaize) and he was not afraid to tell that to everyone he met. He is survived by wife Jaci, daughters Angela and Christina, brother Tim from Harrisburg, and sisters Lynn, Kim and Ginny from Harrisburg. Please hold him close to your hearts because that is where he always wanted to be. Services will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1st, from 12pm until the time of service at 1pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Services entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at www.Adams-Perfect.com.
