CONNER, Theresa A. (nee Holloman), - 55, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Theresa was born in Atlantic City on June 18, 1963 and a resident of Egg Harbor Township for 29 years. She held a variety of positions in the food and beverage industry and volunteered her time at Hope All Day Recovery Center and Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary. Theresa was full of life and always put others before herself. She will forever be remembered for her humor, kind heart, and being an amazing mother. Theresa was predeceased by her parents George and Lillian Holloman. She is survived by her children; John P. Conner, Jr. and wife Alyssa of Madison, NJ, and Lauren Conner and fiancé Philip Maturi of Egg Harbor Township; her siblings, Mother Provincial Joanne Holloman of North Haledon, NJ, George Holloman, Jr. of Hudson, FL., and Suzanne Holloman of Mays Landing; and her cats Panda and Coalie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Theresa Conner 12:00Noon on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Michael's Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Family and friends will be received from 11:00am until noon at the Church(Additional parking is available behind the church -off Georgia Avenue).The Rite of Committal will be offered later, privately and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Theresa's memory to either: Salesian Sisters Retirement Fund 659 Belmont Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 or Funny Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Boulevard, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
