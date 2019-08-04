Conners, Barbara A., - 71, of Northfield, NJ departed this world on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Angela (Sledz) Hesske and the loving wife of the late William Conners. Barbara was a Pit Manager at various casinos in Atlantic City most notably Showboat. Barbara was a very generous person and she was always grateful. She not only believed in sharing and giving back, she lived it. Just a few of the worthy causes she supported were local food shelters and animal rescues such as Atlantic City Rescue Mission and Jersey State Rescue along with St Jude's Children Hospital. Among her various interests were politics and world events, feeding her birds, flowers and gambling. She had a real appreciation for good food, great conversation and a well made Cosmo. Barbara was passionate about music, the theater and art. She was a lifelong Eagles fan. Barbara will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Lisa Schultz, sister; Donna Schultz and her nieces and nephews along with her friends and feline fur baby Beauty. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by sons; Eric and Matthew Schultz and brother; Daniel Hesske. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be held privately at a later date and close family and friends will be notified as to the details. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Jersey State Rescue, 1248 Maple Ave, Atco, NJ 08004. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Barbara please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

