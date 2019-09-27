Connor, Patrick Joseph "Joe", Jr., - 91, originally of Ventnor Heights, New Jersey passed away in Geneva, New York on Friday, September 20, 2019. There will be no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery located in Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor. Born June 22, 1928 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to the late Patrick and Edna Solly Connor Sr., he was a lifelong resident of Ventnor Heights, graduated from Atlantic City High School, owned and operated the family ice business, Connor Ice; worked as a bulk fuel transfer technician for Burkard Fuels and later worked for McAllister Fuel Company until his retirement. Joe enjoyed the outdoors aboard his houseboat, while duck hunting, or bird watching; he enjoyed his wine, a good meal, and his pipe. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army as a machine gunner in the H Company 8th Calvary Regiment 1st Calvary Division during which time he was wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart. In addition, he served in the Naval Reserves stationed aboard the USS Missouri. Joe is survived by sons, Patrick (Erica) Connor III and Lindsey E. Connor; grandchildren, Patrick J. Connor IV, Jason H. Connor, Sarah Jane Connor, and Stephen E. Connor; brother-in-law George (Christine) Wilkinson; dedicated and loving nephews and nieces Michael (Peggy) Shepherd, Kathleen (William) Sykes, Nancy (Robert) Artese, Glenn (Donna) Wagner, Robert (Pamela) Connor, Julie (Daniel) Dunlap, Laura Wilkinson, Amanda Wilkinson, and Diana Wilkinson; and many extended family members. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ivy "Honey" Wilkinson Connor; his daughter-in-law, Elissa Connor; his sisters Patricia Wagner and Mary Bloom; brother, Robert Connor; sister-in-law Jeanne Connor; brothers-in-law, Paul Wagner, Alvin Bloom, Bressler Wilkinson, and Frank Wilkinson; and his nephew Gary Wagner.

