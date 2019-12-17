Conover, Dorothy E. 'Dot' (Hayden), - 87, of Absecon, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Born on February 5, 1932, in Neptune, NJ to the late Sherman and Leona Hayden, the family soon after moved to Absecon, NJ where she was a lifelong resident. Dorothy attended Absecon schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1950. After graduating, Dorothy was employed by Pleasantville High School, then Atlantic City Electric Company. In 1959 Dorothy married the love of her life, Curt Conover, together they raised their four children. During her free time Dorothy was an avid reader, enjoyed local summer concerts, loved sharing stories of days gone by and most of all, spending time with family. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Curt Conover; her parents, Sherman and Leona Hayden; and her brother Sherman Hayden. Dorothy is survived by her children, Marilyn Conover, Dale (Jill) Conover, Linda (Bob) Merlock and Steven Conover; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Ashley, Heather (Parker), Erik; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Stella. She also leaves behind her brother Robert Hayden; her sisters, Joan Sage and Alice Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join in the celebration of Dorothy's life on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with a viewing to be held from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, NJ 08201. Funeral services and burial will directly follow beginning at 1:30 PM at Absecon United Methodist Church. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
