Conover, Dorothy E., - 88, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They made her world and brought much joy to her life. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Clarence M. Conover, her son James A Conover, her granddaughter Melisa Scheerle, her mother Margaret Schooley-Ford; her sister Elizabeth Mathis, her brother James A Mathis and her grandparents Daniel and Margaret Mathis. She is survived by her children: Diane Conover Scheerle, Clarence M. Conover III "Corky" (Norma), and Gary L. Conover (Tawney), 9 grandchildren James, Courtney, Chuck, Barbara, Brandon, Kayla, Benjamin, Kevin, and Kenny. 7 great-grandchildren Alex, Aiden, Morgan, Jaxon, Lianna, Lilliana, and Liam. Her sister Margaret Seyler (John) and brother George Schooley. Her nephews Daniel, Adam. Niece Lisa (Tim). Great niece Samantha and Great nephews Ryan, Jacob, and TJ. A burial will be held private to the family at Oceanville Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Conover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Defying governor, owners of gyms in Cape May County, EHT plan June 1 reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.