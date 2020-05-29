Conover, Dorothy E., - 88, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They made her world and brought much joy to her life. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Clarence M. Conover, her son James A Conover, her granddaughter Melisa Scheerle, her mother Margaret Schooley-Ford; her sister Elizabeth Mathis, her brother James A Mathis and her grandparents Daniel and Margaret Mathis. She is survived by her children: Diane Conover Scheerle, Clarence M. Conover III "Corky" (Norma), and Gary L. Conover (Tawney), 9 grandchildren James, Courtney, Chuck, Barbara, Brandon, Kayla, Benjamin, Kevin, and Kenny. 7 great-grandchildren Alex, Aiden, Morgan, Jaxon, Lianna, Lilliana, and Liam. Her sister Margaret Seyler (John) and brother George Schooley. Her nephews Daniel, Adam. Niece Lisa (Tim). Great niece Samantha and Great nephews Ryan, Jacob, and TJ. A burial will be held private to the family at Oceanville Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.

