Conover, John L. , - 98, of Absecon, died peacefully on July 6. He was born in Atlantic City to Edward and Columbia Conover. John was a WWII Veteran of USAF 11th Division. John was a passionate boatsman from moth boat sailing in his youth to captaining his beloved yacht, Columbia. He owned and operated several area motels. John was the loving husband of 69 years to late Neva Ward Conover and proud father of MaryAnn Schwartz (Jim) Sonny Conover (Phyllis) and Therese Heath. He was Grand Pop to 7 and Great Grand Pop to 4. John had a sharp mind, loving heart, and a kind generous soul. "Grand Pop" will be missed by all. Please remember John for his long and beautiful life and say a little prayer that he will rest in peace with his "Neva". At his request services will be private.
