Conover, Leslie, - 80, was a lifelong resident of Somers Point, NJ. He passed away at home on June 19, 2019. Survived by his brother, Richard, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Les centered his life around the Bay area, clamming, fishing, and hunting. He was a draw-bridge tender at the 9th Street Bridge and also a life member of the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Co. #1. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, June 24th 10-11am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral service 11am. Burial following in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Most Popular
-
Mark Wahlberg to host fitness class at Ocean Casino Resort Saturday
-
Attorney wants police to reveal how they found child porn on principal's laptop
-
Fire breaks out in storage facility in Sea Isle City
-
Tenure charges pending for Linwood music teacher acquitted of assaulting student
-
Prescription fraud case defendants to appear in U.S. District Court
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
Custom Home Office Furnishings Furniture Refinishing Boat Interiors Office Furniture Restaur…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.