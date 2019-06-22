Conover, Leslie, - 80, was a lifelong resident of Somers Point, NJ. He passed away at home on June 19, 2019. Survived by his brother, Richard, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Les centered his life around the Bay area, clamming, fishing, and hunting. He was a draw-bridge tender at the 9th Street Bridge and also a life member of the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Co. #1. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, June 24th 10-11am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral service 11am. Burial following in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

