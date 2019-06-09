Conover, Linda M., - 62, of Willingboro,NJ, formerly of Brigantine, NJ passed away Friday June 7, 2019. Born in Corona, CA, Linda was a South Jersey resident most of her life. She worked as a waitress and bartender and last worked at the Hard Rock Café in Atlantic City. Linda was also involved in helping various youth organizations in the area. She is survived by 2 brothers Robert F. (Janice) Knight Delaware, Richard W. (Susan) Knight Riverside, NJ. 2 sisters Louise C. Armstrong Willingboro, NJ, Laura A. (Robert) Holmes- Riverside, NJ. Her former husband and friend George W. Conover - IL. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 12-4 PM at the Brigantine American Legion Hall 3218 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203 Condolences: www.landolfihammonton.com
