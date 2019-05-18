Conover, Loretta R, - 83, of Spring Hill, Conover, Loretta R. (nee Menichella), 83, of Spring Hill, FL, passed on April 30, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA where she attended and graduated from South Philadelphia High School. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William B. Conover, Jr.; her son, Daniel A.; her grandson, Daniel M. and her beloved cousin, Gregg Kohl.

Tags

Load entries