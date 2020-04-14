Conover, Raymond (Bud), - of Oceanville, went home to the Lord on 4/5/20. A lifelong resident of Oceanville, born 1/17/33 to Raymond and Harriet (Carey) Conover. He was mechanically inclined at a very young age and built a highly regarded reputation as being knowledgeable and proficient in his craft. He invented ways to repair vehicles that had never been done at that time. He was also a heavy equipment operator and eventually started an excavating company, owned B&M Auto & Truck Repair and finally Bud's Field Service which he operated well into his 80's. A member of the Oceanville FD for over 50 years, he especially enjoyed serving coffee at the Annual Oyster and Ham Fundraiser and working the Smithville Festivals. He is predeceased by his wife, Janet (Strickland). Bud is survived by his children, Raymond (Sue) of Douglas, WY, William (Sue), Carolyn (Salvadore) Kaspar (Adam), Theresa Milliken (Joe), and Kayce Naylor (Steve), all of South Jersey; stepchildren, Larry, Donny, and Michael Strickland, Vicky Layser and Tracy Majesty; grandchildren, Victor, Casey & William Conover, Kateri Williams, Samantha & Ashley Salvadore, Joseph & Mikaela Milliken, and Kyle & Angela Raphael; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made, in Bud's name, to the Oceanville FD. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
