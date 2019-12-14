Conover, Sherwood, - 84, of Oceanville, NJ passed away peacefully in the love and comfort of his family on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Sherwood was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was born, raised and lived his entire life in the town of Oceanville. A true craftsman, he was a master of all trades. He worked as an electrician for Calvi Electric with IBEW local #211. He built his lifelong home and enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical. He was a devoted lifelong member of the Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company. His stories over coffee will surely be missed but will live on in our memories and hearts forever. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joab and Nellie (Jacobson) and siblings, Adelaide Wilson, Shirely Reese, Joseph Conover, and Jack Conover. Sherwood is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jacqueline (Schenker); his sons, William (Debra) of Absecon, Michael of Lead, SD, Jeffery Sr. (Pamela) of Galloway, and Edward Sr. of Lead, SD; his daughter, Jane Tarewicz of Galloway; his 18 grandchildren; and his 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM all being held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway, 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Oceanville Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

