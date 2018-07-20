Consalo Sr., Vincent "Sonny", - 87, of Landisville, passed away on Wednesday July 18th 2018. He went to be with the Lord two days shy of his 88 birthday. A church visitation will be held on Monday from 9am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12:30 pm from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Vincent may be made to: Holy Redeemer Hospice, Building 500, 6550 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
