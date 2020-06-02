Constantino, Margaret L. (nee Twiddy), - 88, of Mullica Township, passed away at home in the arms of her loving husband of seventy years. Born in Suffolk, Richmond County, VA she was a resident of Mullica Township for sixty years. Margaret and her husband Joe were very active with the Mullica Township Little League, where she formerly served as treasurer and secretary. She enjoyed boating and going to the Shop-Rite LPGA every year with her daughter. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Constantino, one daughter, Cheryl Salmon and her husband Dennis, and two sisters, Essie Mae Adams and Ruby Cardwell. Funeral services will be private due to the COVID 19 pandemic and burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.

