Constantino, Margaret L. (nee Twiddy), - 88, of Mullica Township, passed away at home in the arms of her loving husband of seventy years. Born in Suffolk, Richmond County, VA she was a resident of Mullica Township for sixty years. Margaret and her husband Joe were very active with the Mullica Township Little League, where she formerly served as treasurer and secretary. She enjoyed boating and going to the Shop-Rite LPGA every year with her daughter. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Constantino, one daughter, Cheryl Salmon and her husband Dennis, and two sisters, Essie Mae Adams and Ruby Cardwell. Funeral services will be private due to the COVID 19 pandemic and burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Constantino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Toll hikes start Sept. 13 on Atlantic City Expressway, parkway, turnpike
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.