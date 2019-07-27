Contino, Michael Phillip, - 66, of Margate, passed away on July 23, 2019, after a courageous four year battle with cancer with his sister, family, and friends at his side. Michael was born on November 15, 1952, to the late Anne Contino (DeSipio) and Michael Contino Sr. Michael grew up in South Philadelphia. His love of music started early at the age of ten. At 18 he was playing bass in this first successful band Rainy Day, playing the Maine Line clubs in PA. A few years later, his natural ability lead him to move to Ventnor in 1985, in which he joined the Crawford Brothers, that lead him into a musical career. Being a teacher and virtuoso on Bass, Mike played with the areas best ensembles that included: Alex Glover & Company. The Bubba mac Band, Revolver, The Kenny Young Band, Doghouse Roses and others including The Cole Brothers, Bob & Ray and Danny Eyer. Mike leaves behind hit cherish his memories, his loving sister Joan (Contino) DiBartolomeo and her husband Gary; Nieces, Natalie Messina (DiBartolomeo) husband Michael, Jillian and nephew Daniel; cousins, many friends, musicians, and fans. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 29th from 12-1pm, followed by a service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
