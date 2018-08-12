Conway, Eleanor W. (nee Winks) , - 87, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2018 at her daughter's residence in Canton, CT. Born in Riverside, NJ. She was a resident of Farmington CT, and formerly of Cinnaminson, NJ. Beloved wife of 64 years to Owen Conway. Loving mother of Kelly Conway (Pete), Diane Conway (Larry), Patrick Conway, the late Timothy and the late Mary Anne Conway. Grandmother of Kristi Wenger and Zoe Bates. Sister of Elizabeth Sitzler. Throughout her life, Eleanor served as a secretary and bank teller. She also worked for the Lenox Corporation, the IRS and Penn Mutual. Eleanor also did volunteer work for Cooper Hospital and, more recently, the ladies auxiliary of the American Legion. Eleanor was very active throughout her life raising her family, often becoming engaged in their school activities. She was also active in her church. She enjoyed reading a good book and was an excellent seamstress and baker. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, August 17th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Givnish's of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North. Eleanor's Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions, in Eleanor's name, may be made to McLean Hospice 75 Great Pond Rd. Simsbury, CT 06070 mcleancare.org To share your fondest memories of Eleanor, please visit www.givnish.com
