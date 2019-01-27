Conway, John J. , - passed on January 17, 2019. Devoted husband of Sharon. Loving son-in-law of Marie Coates. Beloved brother of Janis (Anthony) Meliti and Sharon Karlton. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing Tuesday 9:00am at Stella Maris Church, 2901 S. 10th St, Phila. PA 19148. Funeral Mass 10:00am.Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated.
