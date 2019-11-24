COOK, BARBARA MARIE "Cookie", - 66, of Ventnor City, NJ, Barbara passed away in the early hours of Saturday November 16 at Shore Medical Center with her brother Joe by her side. This was after having fought an almost decade long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Atlantic City on September 19, 1953 to the late Joseph and Eva (Kondratow) Cook. Barbara was a fighter. Almost from the time she was born she had to overcome multiple health issues. Not the least of which was being legally blind, but she learned to live independently. When she was young, she loved going to the beach and walking the boardwalk. She loved to bake, and was known for her applesauce, and pineapple upside down cakes. She spent hours playing solitaire, and she could make beautiful pot holders. She was a through and through animal lover. Barbara never met a dog or cat that she wouldn't have loved to take home. She formerly worked at the Tropicana Casino in the front of the house, and she spent many hours of her personal time at the casinos. Barbara also loved Planet Hollywood where she would buy gifts for her beloved nieces and nephews. She recently said that they "meant the world to her". For the past twenty one years Barbara has lived in Shalom House in Ventnor City. It was a God send. She always looked forward to Bingo night, and here she had many friends who were kind and caring to her. Barbara is survived by her brother Joseph (Myra) Cook, her sisters, Betty Haggin, Joanne (Carl) Petzold, Susan (Rick) Garwood, and Eva (Stephen) Yuen. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Anthony Haggin, Shannan (Greg) Schlobohm, Charlee-Jo (John) Steet, Rick Petzold, Cathleen Sanderlin-White, George (Denise) Sanderlin, Samantha (Pete) Sarkos, Mandy Cook, Tiffany Yuen, Tabatha Yuen, and Steffan Yuen. She is also survived by her former sister-in-law, Helen Ford Cook, and her lifelong friend, Janet Herold. Last by not least she is survived by her beautiful cat Hope. Barbara received quality, compassionate care from the wonderful nurses from Holy Redeemer, and at Atlantic Care Cancer Institute. Barbara was a kind soul, and she lived a simple life. She will be lovingly missed by all. Per Barbara's wishes, she was cremated, and her ashes will be distributed by her family at a private gathering at a future date.
