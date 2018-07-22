Cook, Dorothy Marie (Barbour), - 81, of Egg Harbor Township , Recently of Lake Wales, FL passed away April 22, 2018. She leaves behind and will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 64 years William Earl Cook, two daughters and their spouses Dorothy Marie Barnhill (Michael) and Beverly Susan Aubrey (Brian). A celebration of life for Dorothy will be held on Saturday July 28th at Lifegate Church 296 Bethel Road Somers Point, NJ. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a Christian Service to follow. A private burial will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in Dorothy's memory to be made to: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 5401 Kingston Pike #230 Knoxville, TN 37919 to honor her great granddaughter Avery Flatford.
