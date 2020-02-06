Cook, Frances B., - 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, Passed away at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved mother of Debra Lenfest, her sister, Margaret Starzenski (John). Services are private. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

