Cook, Frances R., - 93, of Mays Landing, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2018. She passed peacefully in her sleep at Seashore Gardens, Galloway Twp, NJ. She was born in the Town of Danube near Little Falls, Herkimer County, NY, to Charles and Anna Krasko. She moved to Fort Plain, NY and, in 1947, married John D. Cook. Frances was employed by Beech-Nut Corporation for many years, retiring to Mays Landing, NJ. She enjoyed riding snowmobiles along the trails of the Adirondacks, traveling with John, vacationing with her family, sewing, and various crafts. She enjoyed making gifts for friends and family members and especially enjoyed making gifts for small children and the homeless. Frances was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her daughter Linda of Mays Landing, NJ, and son Jeffery of Myrtle Beach, SC, her son-in-law Jim and daughter-in-law Sandi, and grandchildren Jason, Matthew, Taylor, and Allison. She was a member of Wellspring Church in Mays Landing. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 23rd, at 3:00 p.m., at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where family and friends may gather from 1 PM until the time of the service. Burial will immediately follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
