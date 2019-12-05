Cook, John R., - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away December 2, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 Condolences at www.radzieta.com

