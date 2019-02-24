Cook, William C. Sr., - 79, of Wildwood Crest, William Clifford Cook, Sr. "Bill" 79 of Wildwood Crest , NJ., formerly of Philadelphia, Pa. Passed away Thursday , February 21, 2019. Bill was a graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia and the Past Commodore of the Greater Wildwood Yacht Club. He is predeceased by his parents, Katherine (nee Henning) and Clifford "Moose" Cook, his sister, Katherine Dunleavy, and brother in law, Joseph Dunleavy. Surviving are his beloved wife of 57 years, Patricia A. Cook ( nee Hassell), a son , William C Cook, Jr and his wife, Amy., three daughters, Stephanie Coddington, Kimberley Kopervos, and Tricia Cook, a brother , Richard Cook and his wife, Lynn, 5 grandchildren and one great grandson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am with a calling time from 10am to 10:45 am at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home , 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ In lieu of flowers family request donations in Bill's name to The American Heart Association ( heart.org) or American Stroke Association ( stokeassociation.org ) Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.