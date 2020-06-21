Cooke, Phyllis (Patterson), - 88, of Atlantic City, March 4, 1932 - May 26, 2020, born in Atlantic City, resident of East Orange, NJ made her transition on May 26, 2020. Phyllis was a retired machinist. She loved traveling and cruising to Bermuda and the Caribbean islands. She also enjoyed cookouts with her family and friends. Phyliss was preceded in death by parents, Glover and Myrtle Patterson; sisters, Lucille and Jenester Patterson, and Betty Pruitt; brother, Robert Matthews Sr; husband, Joseph Cooke; son, Phillip Pinkett; nephews, Michael Douglas and David Pruitt; and niece Linda Patterson. Phyllis is survived by son, Seth Scrimmager; brothers, Glover, Earl and Donald Patterson; sister-in-law, Patricia Patterson; niece, Sharon Patterson; grandchildren, Felicia, Soleil, and Tahj Scrimmager; Janielle Hevalow, Phyline Miller Dudley, Ameenah Aikens, and Antwine Miller also her closest friend Ruth Bell.

