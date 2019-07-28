Cooper, Berneda E. Haliburton, - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 6, 1934 in Cape May Court House, NJ to the late William and Clara Haliburton. Berneda was the only daughter and youngest child in a family with four brothers. Berneda was educated at the Whitesboro Grammar School and the Middle Township High School where she graduated in 1952. She was employed by the Woodbine Developmental Center from 1980 until her retirement in 1992. Berneda was a faithful and joyful member of the Christ Gospel "Love Center" from 1976 until the time of her passing. She was a member of the Missionary and Mass Choirs and loved to sing and praise the Lord. She had the brightest, welcoming smile that would encourage you to smile in return. Berneda is survived by her children, Carl (Yvonne) Sampson, Deborah Simmons, Henrietta (Perry) Wooten, Darryl (Tonya) Cooper, Yvonne (Calvin) Hayward and Dwight (Alicia) Cooper. She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Henry Lee Cooper; brothers William (Buddy), Luby, Ervin and Toby, and a host of nieces, nephews, "Love Center" family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Christ Gospel "Love Center", 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ. Visitation and viewing will be from 11 am to 12 noon and the service will begin at 12 noon. Interment at CMC Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

