Cooper, Berneda E. Haliburton, - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 6, 1934 in Cape May Court House, NJ to the late William and Clara Haliburton. Berneda was the only daughter and youngest child in a family with four brothers. Berneda was educated at the Whitesboro Grammar School and the Middle Township High School where she graduated in 1952. She was employed by the Woodbine Developmental Center from 1980 until her retirement in 1992. Berneda was a faithful and joyful member of the Christ Gospel "Love Center" from 1976 until the time of her passing. She was a member of the Missionary and Mass Choirs and loved to sing and praise the Lord. She had the brightest, welcoming smile that would encourage you to smile in return. Berneda is survived by her children, Carl (Yvonne) Sampson, Deborah Simmons, Henrietta (Perry) Wooten, Darryl (Tonya) Cooper, Yvonne (Calvin) Hayward and Dwight (Alicia) Cooper. She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Henry Lee Cooper; brothers William (Buddy), Luby, Ervin and Toby, and a host of nieces, nephews, "Love Center" family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Christ Gospel "Love Center", 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ. Visitation and viewing will be from 11 am to 12 noon and the service will begin at 12 noon. Interment at CMC Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.