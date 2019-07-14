Cooper, Emma K. (nee Kunteski), - 89, of Ocean City, NJ, Catonsville, MD, and Riverside, NJ. Passed away on July 12, 2019. Graveside service Monday, July 15th 11:30 am at Westfield Friends Cemetery, 2201 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Meals On Wheels Program. Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com.

